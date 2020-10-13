China, Pak threat: Indian Army with BR plan on border!!! Know more…

Indian armed forces have devised a ‘BR’ plan to tackle both China and Pakistan amid the tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Indian Army and Indian Air Force are on full alert to counter any threat emanating from China and Pakistan at the borders and now India has come up with a BR plan to teach a lesson to Beijing and Islamabad if they plan to indulge in some unwanted activities along the LAC and LoC respectively.

Bhishma Tanks are being deployed at the LAC to counter the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. India Army has already deployed powerful Bhishma tanks at a height of around 17,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh to send a clear message to China that it will face huge losses if it tries to change the status quo at the LAC. On the other hand, China has deployed T-63 and T-99 tanks near the LAC but experts maintain that Indian Bhishma tanks are much more powerful than the Chinese tanks.

The R or Rafale plan of India is also giving sleepless nights to both Chinese and Pakistan forces. A few days ago, Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa has said expressed his fear about Rafale fighter jets, which India has acquired from France. Recently, the Pakistan Air Force chief said that India is planning to use Rafale fighter aircraft to launch attacks on Pakistan.