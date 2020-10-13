Cow-hugging for Therapy; Know this trend growing in the West….

Embracing cows, or “koe knuffelen” as said in Dutch, is going viral in the West. In fact, it is no more than a wellness trend. Researchers accept that it brings immense mental health benefits, the practice has been growing with global appeal. The cow is a gentle animal and the practice of “koe knuffelen” is centered around the healing properties of a good human-to-animal snuggle.

Cow cuddling, helps release oxytocin in the blood and promotes positivity and reduces stress. This is the hormone released in social bonding. This healing activity is helping bring people closer to nature and country life. There are numerous advertisement on the Internet, advertising hug-a-cow activity.

Then they rest against one of the cows for two to three hours. The cow’s warmer body temperature, slower heartbeat and also give them a calming experience. Then they give the animal a backrub, reclining against them. If the cow gets friendly and one wins her trust, the animal even licks the person’s hands or face. It becomes pretty therapeutic.