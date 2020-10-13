“Flower on Wheels”; woman turns car into flower shop…

Valcineia Machado, of Rio de Janeiro found a survival plan after her business collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now she has become a hit in Rio’s Copacabana beach district by turning her car into a flower shop.

“I had no money at all to pay the rent, so I began to think what I could do to survive,” she said. “And it’s going well. In the first three days I made enough to cover one-third of the cost of buying the Beetle”. At 51, she is making herself active by moving from real estate to selling roses and other flowers on a busy corner.