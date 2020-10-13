“Go and find your owner”; UP police solve theft case in a unique way

Uttar Pradesh Police solved a buffalo theft case in a unique way. The cops left the decision on the buffalo itself to find its real owner. The district police asked the two men to lay their claims on the buffalo. The police allow the buffalo to find its real owner. Dharmendra has stolen from Alinagar around three days ago. At the same time, another cattle theft case was reported by Virendra, who claimed his buffalo has stolen three days ago. After investigation, the police found a buffalo, and both the owners were informed about the same.

Both owners claimed that they were the real owner of buffalo. Baffled officials decided to identify the real owner in a unique way. And left the buffalo between the two contenders to find its real owner. It immediately identified its owner and the police officer was praised for his decision. “A few days ago a complaint of theft of a buffalo was lodged in the police station. But after the recovery of the buffalo, both sides were asserting their claim on it. Then I decided to leave the decision on buffalo itself. The matter was settled and the buffalo left with its real owner,” SSI Vijayakanth Mishra said.