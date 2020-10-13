‘I don’t need a certificate on Hindutva from you…’ Word war between Uddhav and Governor Koshyari

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari following the latter’s letter to the CM over the reopening of temples in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Governor had ridiculed Thackeray’s decision to reopen bars and restaurants in the state, and not temples or places of worship. The Shiv Sena chief slammed Koshyari’s remarks and said that he fails to understand the Hindutva ideology of the Governor after the latter invited over a person who equated Mumbai with POK.

“You have raised questions on my Hindutva in your letter but I do not need a certificate on my ideology and Hindutva from you. I don’t need to learn Hindutva from anybody else. If you have met someone who insulted Maharashtra and called Mumbai ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’, and welcomed her into your house…that is not the ideology of Hindutva I follow. Have you suddenly turned ‘secular’ yourselves, the term you hated?” Uddhav Thackeray said in his letter to the Governor.

“The Maharashtra government is taking decisions keeping the serious Covid-19 situation in mind and following the true meaning of the word secularism as mentioned in the Constitution. So, the Governor’s letter proves that he’s not willing to follow India’s Constitution,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. Koshyari earlier in the day wrote to Uddhav asking why places of worship were not being reopened with Covid-19 specific guidelines. Bharatiya Janata Party workers took to the streets across the state in protest against the Thackeray government’s refusal to reopen temples.