Nobel Prize winner learns he won when his fellow winner knocks on door…

Economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson who won the 2020 Nobel Economics Prize for “improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats”.

The Nobel Prize committee usually calls the winners just before announcing their names. It was 2am when Wilson and Milgrom got the call. While Milgrom was fast asleep with his phone on silent mode, his neighbour and co-winner Wilson woke up. Unable to reach Milgrom, Wilson headed across the street to his colleague’s house with his wife. Wilson rang the doorbell and woke Milgrom up to inform him about the Nobel prize.

The #NobelPrize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he won, so his fellow winner and neighbor Robert Wilson knocked on his door in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/MvhxZcgutZ — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

“When Robert Wilson rang Paul Milgrom’s doorbell at 2:15 this morning, Milgrom’s wife, who’s in Stockholm, received a security-camera notification on her phone. She got to watch live as Wilson told Milgrom he’d won the #NobelPrize,” the tweet said.

“I was asleep and the doorbell rang at 2 in the morning. And then I picked up the phone – it’s a video doorbell. And I saw Bob’s face and he was knocking at the door, telling me that they were trying to call me and that we had won a Nobel Prize, which is pretty, pretty good news,” Milgrom told.