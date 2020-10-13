SBI online banking services down…ATMs working…

State Bank of India(SBI) have been hit by some kind of connectivity issues, the bank informed in a tweet today. However, the bank added that the ATMs and point of sale (POS) machine services are functional.

“Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today,” it wrote in Twitter.

SBI informed that the services will be restored before noon. YONO SBI app users were also unable to access their accounts.

“Instead of posting on twitter this important notice should have been sent to all customers through SMS,” one user said. Another user said, “Can not use online banking website or make payments through any of the UPI apps. Having trouble with SBI since yesterday.” “Everytime there is techincal issue in your bank…. U should inform us before through sms… If there is an emergency…how that will be sorted,” another user said.