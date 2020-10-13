50th Kerala State Film Awards to be announced today. At 12 noon, Minister A.K. Balan will announce the award. 119 films are in the competition this time. The jury is chaired by cinematographer and director Madhu Ambaat. The jury consists of directors Salim Ahmed, Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhuminathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and film academy member secretary C Ajoy.

The awards ceremony, which usually takes place in February and March, was held in the context of Covid.

Nivin Pauly (‘Moothon’), Suraj Venjarammoodu (‘Android kunzhappan’, ‘Vikrithi’, ‘Driving license’), Mammootty (‘Unda’, ‘Mamankam’), Mohanlal (‘Marakkar’, ‘Lucifer’), Asif Ali (‘Kettyollanente maalakha’, ‘Virus’), Shane Nigam (‘Kumbalangi nights’) are the names heard in the Best Actor category.

Big budget films like ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’ (Priyadarshan), ‘Lucifer’ (Prithviraj) and ‘Maamankam’ (M.Padmakumar) are in the fray. Unda (Khalid Rahman), ‘Pathinettam Padi'(Shankar Ramakrishnan), ‘Thanneermathan Dinangal’ (AD Girish), ‘Kumbalangi nights’ (Madhu C. Narayanan), ‘Jallikettu’ (Lijo Jose Pellissery), ‘Virus’ (Aashiq Abu), ‘Veilmarangal’ (Dr. Biju), ‘Kolambi’ (TK Rajeev Kumar), ‘Prathi Poovan Kozhi’ (Roshan Andrews), ‘Uyare’ (Manu Ashokan), ‘Android Kunjappan’ (Ratheesh Pothuval), ‘Ambili’ (John Paul George), ‘Driving License’ (Jean Paul Lal), ‘Thelivu’ (MA Nishad), ‘Finals’ (PR Arun), ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’ (Joshi), ‘Vikriti’ (MC Joseph), ‘Moothon’ (Geethu Mohandas), ‘Stand Up’ (Vidhu Vincent), ‘Satyam Paranjal Vishwasikkumo’ (G Prajith), ‘Kenjira'(Manoj Kana), ‘Abhimanini’ (MG Sasi), ‘Kallanottam’ (Rahul Riji Nair), ‘Biryani’ (Sajin Babu) and other films also in the competition.