These tiny sensors can take a ride on Moth back…Know more..

There are a number of places in the world that researchers are not able to go to and and conduct their research. Well, now a new research project uses the nocturnal insects as a delivery service for tiny electronic packages that weigh less than a hundred milligrams.

The sensors weigh 98 milligrams, or one tenth the weight of a jellybean, and it can be attached to a small drone or insect. When receiving a Bluetooth command, the sensor is released and falls to the ground from as high as 72 feet without breaking. It can then collect data such as temperature or humidity for almost three years,

Researchers will develop a mechanism to recover sensors after their batteries have died, the team expects their system could be used in a wide variety of researches in environmentally sensitive areas. The researchers plan to replace the battery with a solar cell and automate sensor deployment in industrial settings. The sensor system can also be carried by a small drone.