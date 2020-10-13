“This realization is the biggest lesson from the last few days”; Tovino says…

Actor Tovino Thomas thanks all his fans. Tovino, who was being treated for injuries sustained during the shooting, was released from hospital.

Tovino wrote on Facebook that he would like to express his gratitude and love to all the strangers and acquaintances who have been busy and praying for my comfort in the last few days, both directly and indirectly. Tovino also shared a heartfelt note from his daughter welcoming him home.

Tovino’s Facebook post:

A big HELLO from home! I got discharged and is fine at home now. Thanks and love for all your wishes and concern in… Julkaissut Tovino Thomas Maanantaina 12. lokakuuta 2020

Went home. Currently there are no other difficulties and the suggestion is to rest for the next few weeks. Lots of thanks and full love to all the loved ones, strangers and acquaintances who have been busy inquiring about my well-being and expressing their prayers these days, both directly and indirectly.

The biggest lesson from these last days is the realization that each of you loves me so closely to your heart. The confidence and responsibility that that love gives me will be my motivation to move forward. See you soon with great movies and your favorite characters ..

Your own Tovino.