“We are backbenchers”; Netizens are fascinated by a photo of langurs attending an online class!!! Take a look

A little girl sitting in front of a table with books and screens and looking at a phone’s screen, attending her online class. The girl is wearing her school uniform and ID card. However, what caught the attention of netizens was a group of three other backbencher students sitting on the window – langurs. The photo was shared by Twitter user @nileshtrivedi. “What a fascinating picture!,” Nilesh tweeted.

The photo, which was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan last month, has surfaced again on social media with netizens calling the langurs “backbenchers”. Some wondered why she was wearing the school uniform at home. One user said, “This is gold, this picture. The stuffed toys, the child’s life-sized baby picture, the bootleg and mildly disconcerting Disney characters, and THE MONKEYS. A right renaissance painting we have here. Not to mention the child’s absolute disregard towards the three monkeys at her window. And the home-rigged but still sturdy-looking phone mount. This is a family you absolutely want to meet.”

Take a look:-