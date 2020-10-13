“Woman Gave Birth To Baby Amid Examination” ; Read The Unbelievable Story Here!!!

A woman who hails from Illinois, United States went into labour and gave birth to a son while in the mid of her law exam.

Brianna Hill, a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago Law School, was presumed to take her law exam in July but it got delayed due to COVID-19. On October 5, Hill had to sit for the exam remotely from home, while she was approaching the end of her pregnancy. When she was about to start taking the exam, Hill went into labor but didn’t recognize it until she finished the first half of the exam. As she stood up, she discovered that her water had broken, after which she called up her husband, midwife, and mother.

She completed the 2nd part of the exam and went to the hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy five hours later. Hill told that going into labor really helped with the test because it put things into attitude and soothed her nerves.“I thought I would only be 28 weeks pregnant when I took the bar, so when it got pushed to October and I was going to be 38 weeks, I joked about taking the test from my hospital bed,” She said.

Meanwhile, she had the second day of the exams left to finish. And, she was allowed to take the test in an empty room in the hospital where she could feed her son in between intervals.“I woke up and they set up a spare room for me,” she said. “They put a ‘Do not enter’ sign on there.”