$100M to be donated to US election infrastructure by Zuckerberg and wife Chan…

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are donating $100 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life to support election and voting infrastructure.

“We’ve gotten a far greater response than we expected from election officials needing funding for voting infrastructure, so today we’re committing an additional $100 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life to make sure that every jurisdiction that needs funding to help people vote safely can get it,” Zuckerberg said. “So far, more than 2,100 local election jurisdictions have submitted applications to CTCL for support.”

He said the government should provide adequate funding for the election. “To be clear, I agree with those who say that government should have provided these funds, not private citizens, ” he said. “But absent that funding, I think it’s critical that this urgent need is met.”