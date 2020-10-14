“16-Year-Old Teenager” Becomes Finland’s PM ; Read the “Girls Takeover” initiative here!!!

A 16-year-old, who energetically campaigns on climate and human rights issues, became the Prime Minister of Finland for a day which was a part of the country’s leader Sanna Marin’s battle to finish the gender gap, the media report. Marin footed aside allowing Aava Murto to take her role for a day during which the teenager met politicians and emphasized women’s rights in technology on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Celebrating the fourth year of Finland’s participation in humanitarian community Plan International’s “Girls Takeover” endeavor, which allows teenagers from countries from across the world to step into the positions of leaders and other sectors for a small duration. This year’s focus is on upgrading digital skills and specialized prospects for girls, with Kenya, Peru, Sudan, and Vietnam among the countries containing their own swaps.

In a speech, Murto said: “It is a pleasure to be speaking here before you today – although, in a way, I wish that I did not have to stand here, that campaigns like the Girls’ Takeover were no longer necessary.“However, the truth is that we have not yet achieved gender equality – not anywhere on earth. Although we have accomplished a great lot of good in this area, there is still much work that needs to be done.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Marin, who became the world’s youngest Prime Minister when she was declared in last year at the age of 34, highlighted the significanceof providing technologies are made “accessible to everyone”, BBC reported.“They must not deepen the digital divide between countries or within societies.”Marin is Finland’s third female premier and leads a center-left alliance with four other parties, all led by women, three of whom are under 35.