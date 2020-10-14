A Nano Satellite developed by TN students to be launched by NASA….

An experimental Nano satellite developed by three students from Tamil Nadu’s Karur district will be launched by NASA into the sub orbit in June.

The three students — M. Adnaan of Thanthonrimalai, M. Kesavan of Nagampalli and V. Arun of Thennilai — started working on this model when they were in their high school. Chennai-based Space Kids India said that, the satellite model has outnumbered many other satellites designed as part of the global competition conducted by the Cubes in Space, a programme in association with NASA.

Their innovation, which took more than two years of research, and is said to be world’s smallest and lightest satellite, made with reinforced graphene polymer is 3 cm in size and weighs 64 gm. The satellite is equipped with it’s own solar cell, that will generate power for it and it has its own radio frequency that will send and receive data to and fro between Earth and outer space. The photographic film of the satellite will also absorb and measure the cosmic radiation inside the rocket.