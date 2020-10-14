Apple iPhone 12 series launched: Know the price in India and specifications

International premium smartphone bran Apple has launched its new iPhone 12 series. Apple has also launched Apple HomePod mini. The series was launched at the Apple Event on Tuesday. The iPhone 12 series includes the iPhone 12, a smaller iPhone 12 Mini and larger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The newly launched series all come with 5G support.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED), starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

The new phones will be available for consumers in India starting October 30. The Apple HomePod mini is priced at Rs. 9,900 and will be available in white and space grey on apple.com and Apple authorised resellers.

The 64GB iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs.69,900, the 128GB iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs.74,900 and the 256GB iPhone 12 mini is priced at R. 84,900.

For the iPhone 12, the 64GB iPhone 12 is priced at Rs.79,900, the 128GB iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB is priced at R.s94,900.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at R.s1,19,900 and Rs.1,29,900, respectively from apple.com, and Apple authorised resellers.

The 128 GB iPhone 12 Pro is priced at R.s1,19,900, the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro is priced at R.s1,29,900 and the 512GB is priced at Rs.1,49,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs.1,29,900.