Cars swept away in rain water: Watch Video

At least 8 people had lost their lives in Telengana in rain related accidents. heavy rain had lashed out Telengana including its capital city Hyderabad. Hyderabad have received 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. The incessant rains has led to flooding on roads a.

Visuals of a car being swept away by strong currents of rainwater has been viral on social media. The video shot in a residential colony in Green Park Colony in Saroornagar, a suburb in Hyderabad shows

two cars being swept away in the rainwater.

Unbelievable scenes as cars, even heavy vehicles, are like free floating objects just carried by the force of water; this one recd as a forward, said to be from Green Park Colony #Saroornagar #HyderabadRains @ndtv @ndtvindia #FloatingInHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Go4dBVmGaT — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana.

“We are witnessing unprecedented rainfall in the city. A high of 25 cm rainfall has been recorded at LB Nagar!! Rains are expected to continue for a few more hours. Citizens are requested to remain indoors and stay safe. DRF teams are striving to normalize the situation,” the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation tweeted.