Facebook is rolling out a fresh look for its Messenger; customizing their chat features!!! Know what the changes are

Facebook is rolling out a fresh look for its Messenger. New version of the Messenger app would have a more vibrant logo and new default chat colour, custom reactions as well as additional chat themes such as tie-dye and love.

“Today, we’re introducing a new look for Messenger including a new logo and default chat colour, as well as new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions. We’re also adding features like selfie stickers and vanish mode, which is coming soon. The new-look reflects a shift to the future of messaging – a more dynamic, fun and integrated way to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices,” Stan Chudnovsky, Vice President of Messenger, wrote in a blog post. With over a billion users around the world, its mission is to be a universal way to connect and be closer together. That mission has never been more important as people everywhere look to private online spaces to stay connected.

“10 million people customize their conversations every day so we know that personalization is important when it comes to how you connect. Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to. We hope you like it as much as we do,” Chudnovsky added.