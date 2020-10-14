Kedarnath trust assigns Rs 120 for construction in Temple premises…

Dehradun: The Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust has assigned ? 120 crores for the construction work in the temple premises.

The second phase of the construction work with a cost of ? 120 crores will be completed in Kedarnath Dham, including 50 feet wide walkway, security wall and other works. The government constituted the trust with an aim to ensure time bound rehabilitation of the Kedarnath shrine, that was badly affected by flash floods in the year 2013.

Kedarnath Dham is one of the most famous pilgrimage centres of northern India. Located at an altitude of 3,584 meters, amidst the snow-clad Himalayan peaks and on the banks of river Mandakini, this shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is regarded as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.