NCP leader burnt alive as car catches fire

NCP leader was burnt alive in Nasik as the car he was traveling in caught fire. Sanjay Shinde was traveling on the Mumbai-Agra Highway when the wiring in his car short-circuited near the Pimpalgaon Balwant toll plaza. He was reportedly on his way to Pimpalgaon to buy pesticides for his orchard. He was near the overbridge on River Kadva when the car developed a snag.

Due to the short circuit, the car caught on fire. The short circuit caused a spark, leading to the highly flammable hand sanitizer kept in the car to catch fire. As the fire raged, the central locking mechanism of the vehicle was activated, leaving the doors jammed. Shinde was left stuck in the car and even tried to break the windows but the fire spread so quickly that he was burnt alive inside. Seeing the car on fire, locals tried to rescue the passenger and even called the fire brigade but Sanjay Shinde could not be saved. The fire brigade managed to douse the flames and it was only later that the deceased was identified as NCP leader Sanjay Shinde.