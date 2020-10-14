‘No need of Chinese permission for construction’; India rejects Chinese opposition.. Read more

New Delhi: India has rejected China’s opposition to construction work near the Line of Control (LoC). China says this is the reason why the current problems continue. India has rejected China’s claims that they are extensively building roads and communications in China’s border areas. “For the first time, the bridges inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday are far from the Line of Control. This is to be used for the needs of the people rather than for military purposes. Second, China has not mentioned India’s construction activities in the ongoing India-China military and diplomatic talks. We are doing construction on the Indian side. It does not require Chinese approval, a senior official told the national media.

China has used optical fiber to securely transmit information over the disputed Gogra-Hot Springs. According to military commanders, China has built solar-powered containers and hospital facilities to house soldiers. China opposes the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan economic corridor, saying it would threaten India’s construction. It is learned that China has discussed the issue with Pakistan. India has also opposed China’s exploitation of ecologically sensitive areas in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.