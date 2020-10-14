Opposition MP arrested in drug bust

Police had arrested a MP in drug bust. The Maldives police had arrested a member of People’s Majlis or Maldivian parliament representing People’s National Congress (PNC) party in drug bust.

Earlier the police had seized 130 kilos of drugs from a fishing vessel. The police had also arrested 4

Pakistanis in case of drug smuggling into the country.

The People’s National Congress (PNC) is a party which is a split from another opposition party – the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM).

The PPM was the ruling party in the country under former president of Maldives Abdulla Yameen. Both parties share the same office and the same support base.