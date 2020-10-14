Saudi Airlines announces flights to 20 cities

The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Airlines has announced flights to 20 more cities. The Saudi Airlines has announced that permitted travellers can now fly to 20 destinations, including Cairo, Dubai, Amman, Tunisia and Khartoum.

“Saudi Airlines announces to permitted travellers the gradual operation schedule for international flights to 20 destinations so far”, Saudi Airlines tweeted.

The Saudi Airlines added the international flights available during October include seven destinations in Europe and the United States, six destinations in Africa, and five in Asia, in addition to two destinations in the Middle East to two Arab countries.

Saudi Airlines also announced that all international flights to and from Jeddah will be operated from Terminal 1.