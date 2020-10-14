“Shame on Vijay Sethupathi” trend goes on Internet after the first look poster of his new film unveiled

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is facing outrage on social media after the first look poster of his new film ‘800’ was launched. The film is a biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan and Sethupati essays the central role of the legendary Sri Lanka spinner. Fans are upset that the actor took up the role of the Tamil-origin cricketer who never spoke out against the alleged atrocities that the Sri Lankan government is said to have inflicted on the country’s Tamil population in the past.

Netizens used the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupati to convey their anger and disappointment. “Always admired Vijay Sethupathi as an actor. But now he shattered the respect I had for him now by making this traitor’s life history who openly supported modern-day dictator Rajapaksa. Murali himself said 2009 was his happiest year of his life #ShameOnVijaySethupati (sic),” wrote one user on Twitter. ‘800’ is touted to be a moving portrayal of Muralitharan — one of cricket’s most brilliant and divisive characters. The film will be shot in Sri Lanka, UK, Australia, and India. The shoot is slated to start at the beginning of 2021 and is set to release at the end of next year. The film will be made primarily in the Tamil language. However, owing to Muralitharan and Sethupathi’s popularity, the film will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese. An international version with English subtitles is also being planned.

The flag that kills thousands of Tamils, give death threats, treat the minorities as second class…what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/SIxHIXEHom — ????? (@southindiann) October 13, 2020