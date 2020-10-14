US man arrested for putting razor blades into pizza dough…Read more

A former pizza company employee has been arrested in the US after a customer found razor blades stuffed in the pizza dough. Saco Hannaford Supermarket in Maine notified police after the blades were found in a batch of Portland Pie brand pizza dough bought at the store.



Nicholas Mitchell, a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, which manufactures the dough, was arrested. Surveillance of CCTV in the store had shown a man tampering with products. The motive is yet to be clear. The suspect was arrested in New Hampshire after police put out an appeal. ‘Customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese in any Hannaford store between 1 August and 11 October should return it to the store for a refund,’ the store has said.