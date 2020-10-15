2 kilograms of smuggled gold seized at Kannur Airport

The Customs officials in the Kannur International Airport has seized 2.28kg gold from 2 passengers coming from Dubai. The accused were identified as Ismail Meethale Kunnathu and Javed Yousef, residents of Kadavathur in Kannur district and Narampady in Kasargod district respectively. They had arrived

at the Kannur International Airport on a GoAir flight under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The Customs seized 1,316 gram gold valued at Rs6.67 million from Ismail in the form of paste hidden inside polythene covers which were wrapped around his ankles. Over 972 gram gold valued at Rs 5 million was seized from Javed, which had hidden in his underwear in capsule form.