Balabhaskar’s death: CBI Inquiry into gold smuggling…

Thiruvananthapuram: The CBI extented the investigation of Violinist Balabhaskar’s death into gold smuggling case. As part of this, the documents related to the 2019 gold smuggling case were handed over to the CBI by the DRI. The CBI has decided to conduct a detailed probe into the case.

Balabhaskar’s manager Prakashan Thampi and his friend Vishnu Somasundaram were arrested in 2019 in a gold smuggling case. It was also found that the two had smuggled gold through the Thiruvananthapuram airport several times.

Following the arrest of the two, allegations of gold smuggling were linked to Balabhaskar’s death. Kalabhavan Sobi George also said that he saw the accused in the gold smuggling case at the scene of the accident. It is in this context that the CBI is also looking into the 2019 gold smuggling case.

The CBI is also looking into the involvement of gold smugglers in Balabhaskar’s financial dealings. Earlier, the CBI had arrested Vishnu Somasundaram and Prakashan Thampi. He was also subjected to lie detection.