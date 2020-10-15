‘Better late than never’: Overdue library book returned after 60 years

In a bizarre incident, a book has returned to library after long 60 years. The incident came to light after a social media post by Middlesbrough Libraries on Facebook.

‘The Buried Stream’, a poetry anthology by Geoffrey Faber was returned to the library after 60 years. The book was returned anonymously as fines were suspended during the pandemic. The original date of returning book was on 1962.

“Earlier this week, someone returned a book to Middlesbrough Libraries that was almost 60 years overdue! Thanks from all the staff to the person who returned the book earlier this week. It was due to be returned on 21st December 1962,”says the Facebook post.

? Better late than never! ?What a brilliant story to end our online coverage of #LibrariesWeek. We hope that you have… Julkaissut Middlesbrough Libraries Lauantaina 10. lokakuuta 2020

“We’re really grateful to the anonymous person who returned this book to us as it will be added back to our stock and placed in the Reference Library for future generations to enjoy,” commented Librarian and Community Hub Officer David Harrington.