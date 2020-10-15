Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh met with a minor accident!!! Watch

Ranveer Singh was spotted out by paparazzi, while stepped out for in the burbs on a rather rainy day. However, his outing in the city proved to be an unlikely one. In a video, Ranveer met with a small accident. However, there isn’t much to worry about. It appears so that a bike brushed past his swanky hot wheels on a busy street. Stepping out, Ranveer examined the incident and drove away without creating much fuss. Till the time he inspected the accident, the busy street had vehicles queued up.

Ranveer’s film ’83’ is gearing up for a Christmas release. His pending film is Jayeshbhai Jordaar which doesn’t have a revised release date as of now. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Ranveer is yet to start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht. Rumoured has it that Ranveer has signed Rohit Shetty’s Angoor remake. PeepingMoon sources said that he will also be featuring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.