Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea resigns….

New Delhi: The Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea, Vishant Vora has resigned. Vora has decided to return home to US.

“VIL recently completed the world’s largest network integration setting up a future ready network built on 5G architecture. Post consolidation, Vi GIGAnet is now the strongest and the fastest 4G network as per various third party agencies,” the company said.

The company said, Vora played a significant role in accomplishing this exercise over the last two years. “He has now decided to return home to the US. We wish him the best for the future,” it added. It is important to mention here that last month, Vodafone Idea had unveiled a new brand identity ‘Vi’ as it looked to rediscover itself.