Commodity Market: Gold prices moves lower

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down again.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the December gold futures declined 0.4% to Rs. 50,360 per 10 grams. December silver futures fell 0.9% to Rs.61,064 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged up 0.5% while silver had jumped 1.6%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.39640 per 8 gram down by Rs.224. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4955 down by Rs.28.

In the international market, the price of spot gold global markets fell 0.4% to $1,893.17 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 1% to $24.05 per ounce while platinum eased 0.3% to $854.59 per ounce.