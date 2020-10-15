Donald Trump’s son tested positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump’s son has tested positive for Covid-19. Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of Donald Trump was tested coronavirus positive. This was informed by Melania Trump.

In a blog posted on the White House website, Melania said that Barron exhibited no symptoms. Earlier on October 1, Donald Trump and wife Melania were tested positive for Covid-19.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily, he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” said First Lady Melania Trump.

Donald Trump told a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that Barron “is just fine now” and said it was an example of why schools should reopen.

“I don’t even think he knew he had it, because they’re young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off,” Trump said. “Get the kids back to school,” he said.