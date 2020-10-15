Even if half of its body is cut off, their life expectancy is a bit longer…

Millipede is a baby creature found in and around our homes. They do no harm to man. The video, released a few days ago via the Dark Side of Nature’s Twitter page, shows a pathetic half-body crawling. Its course is by pulling on the intestine. It lives even though half of its body is cut off.

The main feature of the insect is that it has many legs. The Latin word ‘millipede’ means a thousand feet. It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 species of terns worldwide. They prefer moist climates and deciduous forests. However, they are also found in evergreen forests, mountains, and deserts. They are black or brown.

Millipede with half body missing and dried entrails dragging behind, still alive and moving pic.twitter.com/a5pD44UBMc — The Dark Side Of Nature (@Darksidevid) October 12, 2020

They wrap their bodies in a circle because they cannot escape from their enemies quickly. At the same time, they produce foul-smelling secretions from their bodies. Moist and rotten leaves are the main food of the tortoises. Cockroaches are short-lived creatures compared to other arthropods.