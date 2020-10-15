Former Chief Minister test positive for Covid-19

Former Chief Minister had tested positive for Covid-19. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tested coronavirus positive. He is aged 80.

“Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him,” the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

Mulayam Singh’s wife Sadhana Gupta has also tested positive for Covid-19.Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam’s son, tweeted that the SP patriarch is stable and undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Mulayam Singh had attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded on September 23. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Mainpuri seat.

Mulayam Singh served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice (1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007). He also served as the Minister of Defence in the HD Deve Gowda government.