Heavy Rain: 30 killed in rain-related incidents

At least 30 people had lost their lives in rain related accidents. Heavy rain had disrupted normal life in many parts of Telengana and Andhra Pradesh.

The capital city of Telengana, Hyderabad has witnessed heavy rain which has caused flash floods in most part of the city. At least 15 people died in Hyderabad in rain related accidents. While 9 people died in house collapse, 6 others were washed away in flood water. Over 1,500 colonies in city were submerged due to extremely heavy rainfall.

The Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed for rescue and relief work in the flood-affected areas of Hyderabad.

Longer power outages disrupted mobile and Internet connectivity, causing severe inconveniences to citizens.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said 1.5 lakh food packets were provided to people in flood-hit areas. According to the GHMC statement, six people died in the floods while 121 localities and 20,540 homes were inundated.