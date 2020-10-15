‘I would ask IPL to ban Kohli and ABD”; KL Rahul during an interaction

KXIP captain KL Rahul would like to suggest the organizers of the IPL to ban RCB captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The suggestion was revealed by Rahul after Kohli asked him to come up with one rule that he would like to change in T20 cricket.

During an interaction for Instagram, Rahul humorously stated that “To start off, I think I would ask IPL to ban you and AB for next year. ONce you have achieved a certain amount of runs, I think, the people should say ‘it’s enough’. Once you get 5,000 runs it’s enough, now you guys let the others do the work.” The RCB pair have more than 3000 IPL runs as a partner and are the only pair in the history of the tournament to have 10 century stands to their name. The latter feat was achieved during RCB’s last game against Kolkata Knight Riders when De Villiers had smashed an unbeaten 33-ball 73.

On a serious note, Rahul, speaking solely with a batsman’s perspective, suggested that more than six runs should be added if a batter hits over 100 meters. “I think one rule that I can think of is, as a batter if someone hits a six over 100 meters, it should be given more runs, I think,” said Rahul.

“I am going to say as captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide or a no-ball which could be a waist-high full-toss. We have seen historically how big these small things can be, in such a high-profile IPL and T20 cricket. If you lose a game by a run and you’re not able to review that wide, it could make a huge difference even for the whole campaign. We had a similar experience last year, the first game. Margins do matter,” he said.