Kerala Gold Smuggling : NIA alleges links with Dawood Ibrahim

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case had links with absconding underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. The NIA informed this a special court in Kochi.

The NIA has informed that they had got evidence that the accused had visited Tanzania several times where Dawood Ibrahim has an extensive network. NIA said that KT Rameez, the accused no.5 and M Sharafuddin, the accused no.13 had visited Tanzania a number of times and met Dawood’s contact Feroze ‘Oasis’ and discussed ways to smuggle firearms into the country.

The NIA had also said that a picture of controversial radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was found from the phone of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused. The agency had also found some digital evidences regarding the alleged link between the accused and anti-national forces.

One of the arrested Muhamad Ali was an accused in chopping off the palm of a college teacher who prepared a controversial question paper but was later acquitted by a court in 2015. The NIA said he had close links with some of the fundamentalist outfits conspiring against the country.