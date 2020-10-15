Regulations imposed for Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms!!! Know more

The Supreme Court has accepted a petition seeking regulation of content available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and others. The petitioner has suggested the formation of a regulatory body that may be called the Central Board for Regulation and Monitoring of Online Video Contents (CBRMOVC) to monitor and filter the content available on various platforms in India. The petitioner further suggested that the body can be headed by an IAS officer and may have stakeholders from various fields.

The court does not know if such a regulation is possible. However, the court has decided to issue a notice to the parties that can be involved in the case. Regulation is the need on the hour, says the petition. The petitioner further added that the cinema theatres might not open for normal functioning anytime soon. In such an unexpected situation, many filmmakers and creators are choosing OTT platforms to publish their content for consumption by the public. Thus, the content available on these platforms must be properly regulated and monitored. Several OTT platforms publish content without any filtration or censorship, as there is no autonomous body to regulate it.”