State government decided to reopen schools

The state government had decided to reopen the schools in the state. The date of re-opening of schools will be announced later . The Punjab state government has announced this.

The date of reopening will be announced after the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) receive approval from the State Health Department.

“Punjab government has decided to reopen schools. SOPs for the reopening have been made and sent for approval of the Health Department. We will announce the date of reopening once the SOPs get approved,” said Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla .

“In the first phase, schools will be opened for classes 9 to 12. Students have to take written permission from their parents to attend the classes. If a student does not want to attend physical classes, he can continue online classes from their home. They will not be forced, they will have an option,” he added.