“After death, soldier of any country deserves honor and respect”; Indian Army maintains the grave of a Pakistani soldier

The Indian Army had restored the damaged grave of a Pakistan Army officer. The Chinar Corps said the Pakistani soldier was killed in action in a counter-attack launched against his unit by 6 Sikh on 5 May 1972 in the Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In its tweets and on the grave, the Indian Army has identified the Pakistani soldier as Major Mohd Shabir Khan. The Indian Army said it had taken this action to honor a fallen soldier.

In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/EjbFQSn9Iq — Chinar Corps? – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 15, 2020

A fallen soldier deserves respect and honor in death irrespective of the country he belongs to, the Chinar Corpos said in its tweets. Pakistan has refused to take back the bodies of its soldiers killed in action. During the 1999 Kargil War, the Pakistan Army accepted very few bodies and refused to take back its dead to bring down the number of soldiers killed in the war waged without the knowledge of the country’s civilian leadership. Pakistan’s former dictator General Pervez Musharraf, who planned and executed the Kargil operation as Army Chief, says fewer than 400 of his soldiers died in the war. Nawaz Sharif, who was serving as the Prime Minister of Pakistan during the war, said in 2013 that over 2,500 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed. India Army had buried many Pakistani soldiers in the full media glare.