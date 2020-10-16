‘All madrasas should be completely shut down’: Shia Waqf Board Chairman

Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has welcomed the government decision to shut down state-run madrasas. Rizvi has also accused that money from terrorism is used in madrassas.

Earlier Assam government had announced that all state-run madrasas and Sanskrit schools will be closed. “All state-run Madrassas will be converted into regular schools or in certain cases teachers will be transferred to state-run schools and Madrassas will be shut down. A notification will be released in November”, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Education Minister .

It is a good step. Every religion should be respected and all Madrassas should be shut: Wasim Rizvi, Shia Waqf Board Chief. | #BJPMadrassaConversion pic.twitter.com/r5ujhnrxbE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 14, 2020

Waseem Rizvi has said that children of all religions need to sit together and study to defeat and end fundamentalist mentality, bigotry, bias against other religions, the misrepresentation of Islam and hatred against other religions.

Rizvi has said that madrasas should be completely closed and has raised questions on the syllabus of madrasas. He has asked why the syllabus is not available at book shops.