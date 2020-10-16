Audi launches Q2 in India: Know the features and price

Premium car makers in the world, Audi has launched its new SUV – Audi Q2- in India. The bookings for the new Q2 has been started in the country. Bookings can be done by paying a token amount of Rs.2 lakh. The SUV is arrived in India as a completely built CBU import.

Q2 comes based on the VW Group’s MQB platform. The Q2 measures 4,191 mm in terms of length, 1,794 mm in width, and 1,508 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,601 mm.

Audi is offering the Q2 in five different variants in India –Standard, Premium, Premium Plus 1, Premium Plus 2, and Technology. It is available in two grades – Exterior Line and Design Line.

Powering the Audi Q2 is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, developing 190PS and 320Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG (twin-clutch) automatic. It makes for a claimed 0-100kmph in a sprightly 6.5 seconds.

Variant-wise pricing for the Audi Q2 is as follows:

Standard – Rs 34.99L

Premium – Rs 40.89L

Premium Plus – Rs 44.64L

Premium Plus II – Rs 45.14L

Technology – Rs 48.89L

The Audi is also offering a ‘Peace of Mind’ offer SUV. The offer is for a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.