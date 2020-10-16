Class 12 examination 2021 schedule announced

The examination schedule for Class 12 has been announced. The annual examination to be held at 2021 has been announced.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule of class 12 examination 2021 on its official twitter handle.

According to the schedule, BSEB will conduct the annual intermediate or class 12 examination 2021 from February 2 to 13. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will begin at 9.30 am while the second shift exam will begin at 1.45 pm. The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted between January 9 and 18, 2021.