Forex Market: Indian Rupee ends flat

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has ended marginally higher against the US dollar. The Indian rupee ended trading at 73.35 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.41 against the US dollar. The Indian Rupee ended higher by just 1 paisa from its previous close of 73.36.During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 73.27 and a low of 73.42 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16% to 93.70.