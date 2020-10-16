India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain on Saturday. The IMD forecasted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over east-central Bay and adjoining Andaman sea. High waves in the range of 2.2 – 3.2 meters are forecasted during till 11:30 pm on Friday along the coast of Southern Tamil Nadu from Kolachal to Dhanushkodi.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the period mentioned period, informed IMD.