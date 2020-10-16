India to deliver submarine to Myanmar navy…

NEW DELHI: India said that it will provide a diesel-powered submarine to the Myanmar navy as part of maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

Indian External Affairs Ministry Anurag Srivastava said, “the decision was part of a commitment to help build capacity and self-reliance in neighboring countries”. “We understand that this will be the first submarine for the Myanmar navy,” he told. He didn’t give any further details.

India and Myanmar have signed an agreement on maritime security cooperation and also carry out joint patrols. India has invested over $1.2 billion in Myanmar. Recently, it approved another investment of over $120 million in the Shwe Oil and Gas project.