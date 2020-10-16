Man charged for doing handstands on ledge of a 22-storey building…

A recent viral video performing dangerous stunts on the narrow ledge of a high-rise building, has come under the notice of the authorities. The police are searching for him and his two associates who recorded the act on their mobile cameras.

The video, begins with a young man sipping an energy drink, sitting on the boundary wall of the 22nd floor of the building. He then jumps on to the ledge, barely two feet in width, and performs handstand as his associates film the stunt.

The police have also identified the three men who are currently missing. Scores of people die globally every year while attempting to take selfies and videos to get instant fame on social media. In 2018, a man was hit by a train in Hyderabad as he was trying to take a selfie right next to railway tracks.