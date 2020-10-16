New international passenger flights announced

New international flight services from India has been announced by a airline company. The Virgin Atlantic, an England based air carrier has announced new services. Virgin Atlantic has announced new services from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester.

“Flying three times a week from Mumbai to Manchester beginning in December and twice weekly from Delhi starting in January, these new services will go on sale on 20th October and will complement the airline’s existing services from Mumbai and Delhi to London-Heathrow,” the company said in a statement.

“These new services will open up over 130,000 seats between India and Manchester and aim to respond to the large, fast-growing demand to visit friends and relatives as well as capturing demand for business and leisure travel to the region as global economies gradually recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic”, it added.

Virgin Atlantic will also operate cargo service between prime markets in the UK, the US and India. The airline restarted passenger flights from India on September 2 .