Partial road closure, traffic diversion announced in UAE

Oct 16, 2020, 09:30 am IST

A partial road closure and traffic diversion has been announced in UAE. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the road closure.

As per RTA, the Al Shindagha Tunnel will be closed for a few hours on Friday and Saturday in the direction of Bur Dubai to Deira.

On Friday, October 16, the tunnel will be closed from 12.30am to 10.30am, and on Saturday from 12.30am to 8am.

Some bus routes –X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 — are also expected to be delayed because of the closure.

RTA also notified drivers about expected delays on the interchange of Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street and Al Awir Road from Ras Al Khor towards Academic City, starting Friday, October 16, at 12am to Sunday, October 18, at 6am.

