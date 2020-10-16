Partial road closure, traffic diversion announced in UAE

A partial road closure and traffic diversion has been announced in UAE. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the road closure.

As per RTA, the Al Shindagha Tunnel will be closed for a few hours on Friday and Saturday in the direction of Bur Dubai to Deira.

On Friday, October 16, the tunnel will be closed from 12.30am to 10.30am, and on Saturday from 12.30am to 8am.

A delay is expected on the trips' schedule of #DubaiBus routes (X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23) amid the closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel, due to diverting the affected bus routes per the closure hours. Please depart early on your trips. — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 15, 2020

Some bus routes –X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 — are also expected to be delayed because of the closure.

#RoadUpdate: A delay is expected on the interchange of Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan St. and Al Awir Rd. from Ras Al Khor towards Academic City, starting Friday, October 16, at 12 AM to Sunday, October 18, at 6 AM. Please use the alternative roads-Manama St. and Tripoli St. — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 15, 2020

RTA also notified drivers about expected delays on the interchange of Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street and Al Awir Road from Ras Al Khor towards Academic City, starting Friday, October 16, at 12am to Sunday, October 18, at 6am.