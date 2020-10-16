Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the share market the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. BSE Sensex has settled at 39,982.98 higher by 254.57 points or 0.64%. The NSE Nifty has ended at 11,762.45, up 82.10 points – or 0.70%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 24 stocks have advanced in the green, while six stocks have declined.

The top gainers in the market were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco, Divi’s Laboratories, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Infosys, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank NTPC and Bharti Airtel.

The top losers in the market were UPL, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.